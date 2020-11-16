Share:

Prime Minister Imran Khan has appealed the nation to strictly follow the Standard Operating Procedures, including wearing of face masks and observing social distancing, to prevent spread of COVID-19.

Addressing a press briefing after presiding the National Coordination Committee meeting in Islamabad on Monday, he said that with the blessing of Allah Almighty and the nation's cooperation, we remained successful in protecting people's lives and their economies during the first wave of the pandemic.

He said the second wave is continuing these days and we need to again adhere to the practice and resilience shown previously. He said Pakistan was the only Muslim country, which did not close its mosques during Ramadan as our Ulema and prayer leaders vehemently observed SOPs to contain spread of the contagion.

The Prime Minister said we are not going to close factories, shops, and other businesses in a bid to continue economic activities in the country, but there is a need of strict observance of precautionary measures again to slow down spread of the Coronavirus.

Imran Khan said all kinds of public rallies should be halted, and taking the lead, he cancelled his party's scheduled public gathering. He said marriage halls will be bound to ensure that there should not be more than 300 guests at a gathering, and they will be further encouraged to organize their events in open spaces.

He said it will be mandatory for guests to wear face masks, while observing social distancing during the event. He said restaurants are also required to strictly implement these SOPs.

The Prime Minister said we are constantly monitoring the situation and the decision to close schools or allowing them to continue their activities will be taken after one month. He said winter vacations can be enlarged, while summer leaves be reduced if COVID situation aggravates.

He expressed the belief that we will be successful in protecting lives of our people and the country's economy if nation strictly follows the precautionary measures to prevent spread of the Coronavirus.