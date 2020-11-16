Share:

The second Real Estate Investors Conference was held in Peshawar under the auspices of Al-Hayat Group and S2s Marketing. Investors from real estate and other sectors also participated in the event.

The conference aimed to promote the real estate industry in Pakistan and to provide a platform for investors to come together under one roof and avail golden investment opportunities.

Managing Director Muhammad Haseeb Khattak said that “Al-Hayat Group is committed towards the fulfilment of its corporate social responsibilities, and soon such welfare schemes are going to be introduced in the other cities of the country. It will pave the way for the development of the Real estate business and will be beneficial for both the developers and consumers”.

Apart from that, the conference also revealed sales stalls of Al-Hayat Group, Al-Hayat Contractors, and S2s Marketing Construction Project 091 Mall, Mall of Hangu, and North Hills, which provided investment information to the attendees.

In the end, investors from the real estate and other sectors warmly applauded the second round of the massive Real Estate Investors Conference held in the capital of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.