ISLAMABAD-With 2020 approaching its end, and the Coronavirus pandemic still on the rise, See Prime – the digital platform has kept the viewers entertained with the release of new content. Coming back with another thrilling short-film for its viewers that shows how this time might have taken a toll on all aspects of life - the platform has released a new short feature with AijazAslam and Zoya Nasir in the lead. The short film titled ‘Chambeli’ is an amalgamation of mystery, suspense, drama, and deceit. It depicts the life of a couple who in order to escape the boredom of COVID lockdown decide to go to a guest house for a weekend getaway. What follows is an exhilarating and horror filled stay at the ‘haunted’ guest house where the couple turns on each other to scare the partner with the story. Penned by Shahid Doger, the short film has been co-produced by MahibBukhari and Ali Hussain. The short-film is directed by Awais Sulaiman and stars AijazAslam and Zoya Nasir in the lead and Zohreh Amir and Tanvir Abbas in pivotal roles. Keeping the viewer’s preferences for content consumption, See Prime is streaming back to back original content and this latest release ‘Chambeli’ has been out already on See Prime’s YouTube Channel.