Accountability Court (AC) on Monday indicted former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and former finance minister Miftah Ismail in LNG case.

As per details, the court indicted accused of the case and handed over the charge sheet; however, former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi pleaded not guilty.

The accountability court also summoned NAB witnesses to record their statement on next hearing.

National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had filed a reference against nine suspects – including former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi – in the Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) import contract case in an Islamabad’s accountability court.

Shahid Khaqan Abbasi is on bail granted by Islamabad High Court against surety bonds of Rs10 million.

In its written orders, the court said that the investigation officer may "impose such conditions as he deems appropriate" to secure cooperation and presence of the petitioners during their respective inquiries.