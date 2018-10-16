Share:

LAHORE - The PFF National Women Football Championship 2018 will roll into action today with opening ceremony to be held at Model Town Football Academy (MTFA) Ground.

Provincial Minister for Labour and Human Resources Ansar Majeed Khan Niazi will be the chief guest. Special children match is also scheduled before the inaugural competition. The event is being held after four years interval and will be participated by Punjab, Balochistan, KP, Islamabad, Gilgit-Baltistan Pakistan Army, Young Rising Star, Diya Club, Model Town Club, Karachi Women’s Club, Karachi United, Karachi Kickers and Royal Eagles.

Addressing a press conference, PFF Secretary Col (R) Ahmad Yar Khan Lodhi, along with Chairperson National Women Championship Nadia Naqvi, Deputy Secretary Fahad Khan and League Development and Media Head Shahid Khokhar, said: “Football activities In Pakistan suffered a lot in the dark period of suspension. Now we are on the track and working day and night not only for promotion of men but also for women. Daily one match is scheduled in Lahore College for Women University while the second at MTFA ground. We are thankful to Punjab for cooperating with us to hold football events.”