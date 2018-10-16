Share:

KARACHI : National Bank of Pakistan, in a bid to mitigate the impact of climate change and global warming, planted saplings at Mardan as part of national tree plantation drive of the government.

Shaukat Mahmood, Group Head, Service Quality Group, was welcomed by Dr Khurshid Ahmed, VC, AWKUM, Dr Qadar Baksh at Abdul Wali Khan University Mardan, where he formally inaugurated ‘NBP Green Pakistan Drive’ by planting a tree at the premises and donating 5000 fruit and other trees. A proposal of establishment of Research Data Centre and sponsorship of NBP was also discussed at the forum.

The planned centre access would be given to research students and all major universities of KPK. The Research Data Centre will be the first and only RDC where students could access to real time data of international financial institutions. Moreover, the importance of tree plantation, its uses and benefits, impact on environment was majorly emphasized during the meeting.

It was also suggested that every student taking admission at the university should plant and adopt a tree and nurture it till their last day at the campus. This activity will inculcate a sense of ownership and responsibility among students.