LAHORE - Minister for Health Dr Yasmin Rashid has said that all steps would be taken for making Pakistan measles free by 2020.

Addressing inaugural ceremony of measles eradication drive at Children’s Hospital on Monday, she said that Pakistan was amongst countries where measles was a big health challenge. Advisor to CM Punjab on Health Hanif Khan Pitafi, Dean Children’s Hospital Prof Masood Sadiq, Managing Director Prof Saleem, DG Health Dr Munir Ahmed, UNICEF Chief Field Office in Pakistan Mrs Bukhari, Dr Rana Mushtaq, Dr Quratul’ain, Dr Tanvir Hussain, WHO Chief in Punjab Dr Jamshed, representatives of Gates Foundation and Global Alliance for Vaccination and Immunization (GAVI) were also present. Dr Yasmin Rashid inaugurated the drive by administering measles vaccine to a minor girl.

“In 2016, more than 87,000 children lost their lives to measles across the globe. Vaccination can save precious human lives”, the minister said. “350000 malnourished children identified in recent nutrition drive will be focused during the measles campaign”, she said, adding, more than 11 million children would of six months to seven years of age would be vaccinated in the campaign concluding on October 27.

She thanked international development partners for extending support to achieve the goal of making Pakistan measles free country.

Hanif Khan Pitafi urged parents, social activists, ulema and media and media to play due role for measles eradication.