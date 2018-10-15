Share:

MULTAN-Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi declared on Monday that the country is faced with multiple challenges and financial issues and the nation badly needs unity at this critical juncture.

“We have to come out of this crisis and therefore we need unity to emerge victorious from all the prevailing challenges,” he stressed while addressing the first session of National Zakariya Conference here on Monday.

Earlier, Mr Qureshi, who is also caretaker of the shrine of Hazrat Bahauddin Zakariya, inaugurated celebrations of the 779th annual urs of the saint and performed bathing of the grave of the saint. He also laid floral wreath on the grave.

Addressing the conference, Shah Mehmood Qureshi further said that everyone should seek help from Allah Almighty to protect the ideology and boundaries of the motherland, adding that the nation should unite at this critical time. “May Allah protect Pakistan from internal and external chaos,” he further prayed.

He said that the shrines of the saints offer love, affection and peace to the humans and humankind would continue to benefit from these shrines till the last day of this universe.

Giving details of his recent Saudi visit, he said that in a situation when touching the fence of Roza-e-Rasool (SAWW) was impossible, he got the opportunity to cross the fence and entre the Roza-e-Rasool.

He said that he had no plan for Umra but it was an invitation from Allah which made all impossible possible.

Former federal minister Allama Syed Hamid Saeed Kazmi said that Shah Mehmood raised Pakistan’s head with pride in the world.

He said that teachings of the saints were a source of success both in this life and life after here each and every person in this universe.

Punjab Minister for Auqaf Pir Syed Saeedul Hassan said that the saints disseminated the message of love through their teachings which resulted into millions of non-Muslims embracing Islam.

Khawaja Rawal Moen Koreja said that attempts are being made to defame Islam and Muslims.

He maintained that Muslims were declared terrorists and extremists while on the other hand Muslim states failed to exhibit unity against Jewish and Christians powers.

MEPCO PLANS DRIVE AGAINST POWER PILFERERS

The Multan Electric Power Company (Mepco) has decided to launch crackdown on power pilferers in collaboration with the district administration and police.

Sources disclosed on Monday that the operation would be launched at high loss feeders and the Mepco teams would catch power thieves with the help of police.

Sources informed that the Mepco authority has issued order to the operation and M&T teams to launch an indiscriminate operation against electricity thieves.

Sources claimed that no one would be given any relaxation on political grounds and applications would be filed instantly for registration of cases.

Source further disclosed that besides registration of cases, the thieves would be fined and their electricity equipment like meters would be removed.

The power supply of these people will also be disconnected.

Meanwhile, in a massive operation in 1 districts of South Punjab, the anti-power theft squads of Mepco caught 408 pilferers red handed in just first 12 days of October.

The Mepco authority imposed Rs. 13.2 million fine on them besides getting registered cases against 247 persons.