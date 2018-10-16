Share:

KARACHI - Federal Minister for Railways Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad said the government was committed to eliminate corruption from Pakistan Railways.

Talking to media at Sukkur circuit house on Monday evening, the minister said more than 31 Railway Stations were being upgraded across the country, adding they were also going to plant trees on both sides of the track across the country to secure the railway line.

He further said the PTI government will have to deliver in 100 days as people have expectations from Prime Minister Imran Khan. He alleged that the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) government was the most corrupt and dishonest in the history.

He said Sukkur‘s condition was worst among all cities of the country.

To a question, the minister said a train from Sukkur to Karachi was being started from October 16 (Today) to facilitate people of these areas and soon people would witness the major improvement in railways.