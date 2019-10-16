Share:

ISLAMABAD - As many as 16 matches were decided in the second leg of the ITF Pakistan Junior World Ranking Tennis Championship 2019 here at Senator Dilawar Abbas PTF Complex on Tuesday.

Major upset was witnessed in the girls’ singles event as second seed Safi Meshkatolzahra was eliminated by unseeded Jang Soo-Ha (KOR) 6-3, 6-1. Jang Soo-Ha is a daughter of Pakistani national belongs to KP. Another thrilling match of the day was played between Thouard Clemence (FRA) and Mahin Qureshi (PAK), which Thouard won 7-6(3), 7-6(3), whereas top seed Aysegul Mert (TUR), third seed Valitova Arina (RUS), fourth seed Choi Ji-Woo (KOR) moved into the quarterfinals after winning their respective matches.

In the boys’ singles, unseed Kang Gunuk (KOR) stunned fourth seed Knese Luca Mmanuel (GER) in 6-0, 7-6 (4). Top seed Webb Daniel (GBR), second seed Huzaifa Abdul Rehman (PAK), third seed Min-Joon KIM (KOR), fifth seed Nouman Aftab (PAK), sixth seed Shoaib Khan (PAK), seventh Saqib Hayat (PAK) and eighth seed Kamil Ahmed (PAK) entered quarterfinals by beating their respective opponents comfortably.

Shoaib Khan (PAK) sailed into the quarterfinal by beating last-week finalist of ITF Pakistan Kim Dong Hwan (KOR) 6-0, 6-4. Shoaib will now face top seed Daniel Webb (GBR) in the first quarterfinal while second seed Huzaifa Abdul Rehman (PAK) will take on Ahmed Kamil (PAK).