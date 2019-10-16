Share:

SANGLA HILL-Federal Minister for Railways Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed on Tuesday revealed that the government is in talks with the leadership of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl where JUI-F chief has sought ‘an honourable way out’.

Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed while talking to media representatives here in Nankana Sahib confirmed that the authorities and JUI-F leadership have been in contact regarding the anti-government march and sit-ins announced for October 27 in the federal capital Islamabad.

The federal minister said that Maulana Fazlur Rehman is seeking ‘honourable way out’ from his decision to lodge sit-in in the federal capital. He was of the view that October 23 and 26 would be important in the current political scenario.

Criticising the Opposition Leader in the National Assembly and Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) president, he said that Shehbaz “is playing on both sides of the wicket.”

Federal Minister for Railways Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed said that India has left no room for negotiations between the two countries after stripping Kashmir of its autonomy and abrogating articles 370 and 35A of its Constitution.

The minister addressed a ceremony in Nankana Sahib, and compared the ideologies of Baba Guru Nanak, the founder of Sikhism, and Modi-led Hindu nationalist Indian government that has been committing gross violations of human rights in occupied Kashmir.

“Baba Guru Nanak preached peace and we follow it, but India has been oppressing Kashmiris,” he said, adding that under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, Pakistan would further raise the issue of Kashmir at the global stage.

Sh Rasheed warned India angst any misadventure in the region and said: “If anyone dares attack Pakistan, then it will be our last war. I want to convey it to India that we have atomic weapons weighing even 250 grammes.”

He mentioned that India had made two wrong decisions, in the past, and carried out nuclear tests which in consequence prompted Pakistan to do the same.

“Had India not conducted atomic explosion, Pakistan would never have achieved this state [of being a nuclear power],” he pointed out.

Sh Rasheed recalled that Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi had said, in front of US President Donald Trump, that before the partition of subcontinent in 1947, Pakistan and India were united.

The federal minister pointed out that this implies that Modi doesn’t acknowledge the existence of Pakistan.

About escalating tensions in occupied Kashmir, he asserted that Pakistan doesn’t want a war with India.

“I invite all members of the opposition parties to get united for the cause of Kashmir.”

“Pakistan will continue its support to Kashmiris as Kashmir is the matter of life and death for the country. We are standing along with Kashmiris struggling for the freedom,” he declared. To a question, Sh Rasheed said that he wishes to invite Prime Minister Imran Khan for the inauguration of Nankana Sahib railway station.

Importantly, the minister announced to change the name of Nankana Railway Station to Baba Guru Nanak Railway Station.

Earlier, Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed had announced on April 15 that a new railway station will be inaugurated in Nankana Sahib this year. Sheikh had said the station will be inaugurated two days before the 550th birth anniversary celebrations of Baba Guru Nanak.

The minister said there are many sacred places for the Sikh community in Pakistan, and they are being well-protected during visit to the country.

He said that Pakistanis welcome Sikh Yatrees visiting Pakistan for performing their religious rites, including Baisakhi festival.