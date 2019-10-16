Share:

An accountability court has adjourned the hearing of the corruption reference against former finance minister Ishaq Dar till October 23.

The accountability court’s judge Muhammad Bashir resumed the hearing of the assets beyond income case where the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) investigation officer has also appeared.

The officer apprised the court that Dar had sold 15 properties in accordance with the record which was not transferred to co-accused Mansoor Raza and Naeem Mehmood.

Later, the court adjourned the hearing as the defence lawyer and the investigation officer will continue its cross-examination.

Earlier on October 9, the investigation officer of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB), Nadir Abbas, had submitted the 2007’s initial probe report compiled over charges of corruption against Dar.

To this, the defence counsel argued whether the investigation officer could produce the letter regarding the completion of the probe against Ishaq Dar. Abbas replied that the letter is not with him at the time of the hearing.

Later, the court ordered the anti-corruption watchdog’s officer to produce the letter before the court and adjourned the hearing till October 16.

It may be mentioned here that the court has declared Ishaq Dar as a proclaimed offender due to his continuous absence from hearing of the case.

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed between British and Pakistan authorities over Ishaq Dar’s extradition to Pakistan. He is facing charges of accumulating assets beyond known sources of income.

The document was signed after Adviser to Prime Minister on Accountability Shahzad Akbar held talks with British Home Secretary Sajid Javid.