Share:

ISLAMABAD - Lieutenant General Ahmed Bin Harith Al-Nabhani, Chief of Staff, Sultan’s Armed Forces, Sultanate of Oman, called on Chief of the Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa at the General Headquartes on Tuesday.

During the meeting, matters of mutual interest were discussed, said a statement issued by the ISPR directorate.

The visiting General lauded Pakistan Army’s achievements in fight against terrorism and continued efforts for regional peace and stability.

Earlier on arrival at GHQ, the visiting dignitary was presented guard of honour. The visiting General also laid floral wreath at Yadgar-e-Shuhada to pay homage to martyrs, said the ISPR statement.