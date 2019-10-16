Share:

Buner - Police on Tuesday arrested dangerous terrorist commander who was wanted to police in four terrorist cases. In- charge of Special Operations Group ASI Waris Khan led the intelligence based operation in which terrorist Noor Hadi son of Juma Gul resident of Maskiyapur village was arrested. According to details, District Police Officer Sohail Khalid after assuming the charge has started operations against terrorists and formed search and raiding teams and personally supervising all the operations. The terrorist Noor Hadi was facing four terrorism cases. He alongwith his other colleagues, had damaged Govt Girls Middle School, Korea with in jurisdiction of Nawagi Police Station. The suspects were identified and nominated in the case.

Similarly, he snatched five vehicles from office of District Food Manager, World Food with in jurisdiction of Police station Totali.

The terrorist Noor Hadi and four other accomplices were nominated in the case.

Similarly, terrorists attacked Chingli check post and took away arms ammunition and other goods from the outpost.

Police spokesman said that accused were shifted to Police Investigation Wing for further investigations.