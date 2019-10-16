Share:

GUJRANWALA - The newly-posted Gujranwala Divisional Commissioner Zulifqar Ahmed Ghumman said that provision of relief to the citizens is his top priority.

He directed that all DCs of the all four district in the division must be available in their offices from 11.00am to 12.00pm on daily basis to listen the complaints and problems of the citizens. He said this while addressing the meeting of officers belongs to commissioner office and other government offices. Additional commissioner coordination Noman Hafeez, director development Muhammad Asghar, ADC Zeeshan Hanif, AC Tanvir Yasin, Rana Manzoor and other officers were present in the meeting. Commissioner said that solid steps should be taken to make the city neat and clean, he himself will visit the city and development projects to see the actual facts while suggestions to improve the performance of divisional and district administration will be fully entertained by him.

He directed the price control magistrates to speed up their activities in regard to control the price hikes in the markets and no negligence in this regard would be tolerated. He also directed the officers to take necessary steps for early removal of complaints received on PM citizen portal and delay in this regard would not be accepted at all.