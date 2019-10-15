Share:

LAHORE-Kicking off her career as a host at just the age of 10, this youngest NAPA trained artist has a passion for acting and extreme love for globetrotting. Armed with her Business Administration degree from CBM in 2014, the actress and model officially started working full-time and hasn’t looked back since.

An enormous list of drama serials and short films are pretty adequate to mark her acting career. Embarking on her acting journey from an antagonistic character; “Maya” in her first play in 2012, ‘Na Kaho Tum Mere Nahi’, she took on the role to the best of her ability. Moving forward, she conveyed some real mega hit dramas like ‘Zid’, ‘Piya Man Bhaye’, ‘Anaya Tumhari Hui’, ‘Mohabbat Khawab Safar’ and ‘Ishq Na Kariyo Koi’.

The versatile artist enunciates the challenging roles perfectly with her innate talent and charm on the screens. Throughout the years, Rabab has managed to portray a dozen of different types of characters, encircling their lives and embodying them spotlessly on the screen.

She put a stamp on every character she undertakes and makes it distinctive. She manages to outshine everyone on screen a true mark of a seasoned artist that has the ability to carry a play on her strong shoulders and still deliver what’s expected of her.

She transformed into Mantasha from Piya Mann Bhaye, the distinguished Safina from Ishqaway, the enduring Bushra from AikThiMisaal and the unforgettable Imaan in Main MaaNahe Banana Chahti, and a chirpy and confident girl in the web series “Enaaya”.

Every role that she dabbled in proved her mettle every time. Recently, Rabab Hashim has nailed her performance in the star-studded drama serial Kamzarf, which gained her immense appreciation for her portrayal of Fauzia. The drama proved to be a big success and garnered critical acclaim from the audience and critics alike. Presently, Rabab Hashim can be seen in the newest venture of 7th Sky Entertainment, Mere Mohsin.

Though Fouzia in KamZarf was subservient and a modest character, Soha in Mere Mohsin is the complete opposite. She is a modern, head-strong, and sophisticated girl who comes from an affluent family. However, as the story develops, she drives through a sweeping conversion.

While Rabab Hashim has executed many varied characters in her career, this is the first time we have seen her portraying a strong character. As anticipated, Rabab Hashim did justice to the character of Soha. Her character’s transformation is getting critically acclaimed by the viewers, and has managed to keep the interest alive in the drama.

Rabab has proven herself as an established actress and is treading swiftly on the ladder of success. With her smart choices of roles and hard work, the actress by profession and wanderer at heart seems to be unstoppable.