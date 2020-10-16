Share:

KARACHI - Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has decided to perform a ground-breaking ceremony of 39-kilometer Malir Expressway in the second week of November 2020 and also approved construction of Link Road for Korangi.

He took this decision on Thursday while presiding over a meeting to review the projects being launched under Public Priwvate partnership (PPP) mode here at CM House.

The meeting was attended by Chief Secretary Mumtaz Shah, Chairman P&D Mohammad Waseem, Administrator Kwarachi Iftikhar Shahalwani, PSCM Sajid Jamal Abro, Commissioner Karachi Sohail Rajput, Secretary Finance Hassan Naqvi, Secretary Transport Shariq Ahmed, Secretary local Government Najam Shah, Chief PPP Unit Khalid Shaikh and other concerned. Malir Expressway: The investment department told the Chief Minister that the Concessionaire Agreement had been executed.

An Independent Auditor and Engineer of the project had been appointed. The agreements were being finalized and the banks had started approving financial close. The Concessionaire was currently engaged in carrying out a detailed design.

Malir Expressway is a 39-km road to be constructed along Malir River. It would be a four-lane carriageway and its original completion period is 36 month but the Chief Minister had directed the Investment department to get it constructed in two years. The project would had three flyovers and eight underpasses. The project would start from KPT Interchange, Qayyumabad and terminate at Karachi-Hyderabad Motorway near Kathore.

The Chief Minister gave go ahead to the Investment to mobilize machinery and he would lay its foundation stone in the second week of next month, November 2020.

Link Road for Korangi: The Chief Minister also approved construction of a 12 kilometers Link Road for Korangi. The Starting point of the road would be Creek Avenue, Korangi Causeway Intersection and would end at PAF Airmen Golf Club.

The alignment of the road would be along Korangi Causeway and Malir River. It would be a four-lane new Link to Korangi.

Mr Shah directed the P&D department complete its geotechnical Investigations and traffic survey and submit the same for taking it up in the PPP mode or through ADP.

Wastewater Recycling Plant: The Municipal Wastewater Recycling Plant at TP-1 aims at supplying 50 MGD of recycled wastewater in two phases, 30 MGD in phase-I and 50 MGD combined in phase -II, at Haroonabad Wastewater Treatment Plant for SITE industrial area.

A private party would be engaged to take over the water supply to industries, carry out the Operations & Maintenance, Up-gradation, replacement and establishment of required water supply infrastructure.

The Chief Minister was told that the Project advisors ADB had completed project structuring and risk matrix. A committee had been formed to conduct safeguards and categorization exercises.

A dedicated pipeline network for distribution of water to the industries in SITE would be laid.

The Chief Minister directed the PPP unit to expedite the project and start work.

30 MGD water Supply Project: The 30 MGD water supply project entails establishment of a Dedicated Bulk Water Transmission system from Dhabeji to Korangi Crossing, for supply of 30 MGD additional water, of which 10 MGD to be provided to Dhabeji Industrial Zone and 20 MGD to District South.

This included construction of a conduit, rising main, pumping station and water reservoir at Dhabeji, pipeline from Dhabeji to Korangi Crossing and establishment of a pumping station and filter plant at Korangi Crossing Area, the meeting was informed.

The water would be distributed through the existing network of KW&SB and Cantonment Board.

Wastewater Treatment:

The CM was told that the KWS&B was interested in establishing a Wastewater Treatment Plant Project at TP-IV. This project included design, construction and management of a 180 MGD primary and secondary treatment plant facility. The office of Public Private Partnership (OPPP) ADB is in the process of hiring consultants to carry out Feasibility Study of the Project.

The Asian Development Bank’s Office of Public Private Partnership (OPPP) submitted an Expression of Interest for undertaking Transaction Advisory Services of the TP-4 Project. At this the Chief Minister said that the project had already been approved in the 30th PPP Policy Board meeting for carrying out advisory services. He directed Investment dept to expedite advisory services so that it could be started.

Jamila Pumping Station:This project entails rehabilitation, upgradation and operations of the existing Jamila Pumping Station, including its adjoining infrastructure.

The Jamila Sewage Pumping Station was initially constructed in 1885 and although efficiency of the facility had been reduced and the infrastructure was in a dilapidated state, the plant was still operational to date.

A new pumping station and disposal line was needed to meet the present and future requirements.

Transaction advisory services were required for comprehensive feasibility study and master plan for the facility, for determining an appropriate project structure and to provide assistance throughout the bidding process up to financial close of the transaction.

The Chief Minister directed KWSB to present the project in the PPP Policy Board so that execution of the project could be approved on PPP Mode.