The late Eddie Van Halen's incredible musical legacy was recognized as the 2020 Billboard Music Awards got underway in Los Angeles. The legendary guitarist and founding member of rock group Van Halen passed away aged 65 on October 6th following a battle with throat cancer. But his memory lived on as the annual ceremony honored Eddie's lasting contribution to contemporary music by airing footage of his performance with musician son Wolfgang at the Billboard Awards in 2015. In a poignant touch organizers also allowed his guitar to sit alone onstage inside the Dolby Theater venue, a lone spotlight illuminating the instrument as his talent was remembered.

The tribute was one of many on the night as the Billboard Awards did a roll call of musical talent to have passed away over the last year - among them Kenny Rogers, Little Richard and Helen Reddy. With his distinct solos, Eddie fueled the ultimate California party band in Van Halen and helped knock disco off the charts starting in the late 1970s with their self-titled debut album and then with the blockbuster record 1984, which contains the classics Jump, Panama and Hot for Teacher.