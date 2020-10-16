Share:

ISLAMABAD - The federal government on Thursday moved a petition to Islamabad High Court (IHC) seeking permission for the issuance of an advertisement in two London-based newspapers to summon former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif. The petition said the IHC had earlier ordered to issue advertisement in two newspapers of the country to summon Nawaz Sharif in Al-Azizia Steel Mills and Avenfiled apartments' references. The ad would be published in newspapers of October 19. It further said the government wanted to publish advertisement in two other London based newspapers including Daily Telegraph and Daily The Guardian, as the accused was staying in United Kingdom. The petition prayed the court to grant permission in that regard.