Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb on Friday said the Pakistan Democratic Movement’s (PDM) Gujranwala rally will be a decisive referendum against the incompetent and corrupt government.

Marriyum Aurangzeb said blockades are being erected but lions of Nawaz Sharif are arriving in large numbers. She said, “The public meeting will be successful. Workers have been present at the venue since night.”

“Cases were lodged against us and we were threatened. The government blocked routes when it could not do anything. Shibli Faraz should start writing his resignation. The content of his resignation will also be provided by us.”