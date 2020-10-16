Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Thursday issued notices to the respondents in a petition challenging temporary ban on TikTok, by Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA).

A single bench of IHC comprising Chief Justice of IHC Justice Athar Minallah conducted hearing of the petition moved by Muhammad Ashfaq Jutt a Lahore based sportsman and celebrated athlete.

The IHC bench also summoned senior official of the PTA regarding temporary ban of TikTok to explain why proceedings may not be initiated for violating its directions given in the various judgments and why the order of banning “TikTok” app may not be suspended.

Later, the bench deferred hearing till October 23 in this matter