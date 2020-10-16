Share:

ISLAMABAD - Actor and WWE Superstar John Cena is officially off the market, as he secretly tied the knot with Shay Shariatzadeh. The 43 year old Cena started dating the 29 year old Shariatzadeh in 2019, after his high-profile spilt with WWE Diva Nikki Bella in 2018. Cena and Shariatzadeh got engaged in secret and filed for a marriage certificate in early October, with the ceremony held in Tampa, Florida. Cena was previously married to Elizabeth Huberdeau from July 2009 until they split in May 2012, with the divorce finalized in July. He started dating WWE Diva Nikki Bella later in 2012, with Cena popping the question to her at WrestleMania 33 in April 2017. However the couple called off their engagement in April 2018, less than a month before they were slated to be married in May 2018. Cena and Bella reportedly split because she wanted to have kids and Cena didn’t, with Bella giving birth to her first child Matteo ArtemovichChigvintsev with boyfriend ArtemChigvintsev. Cena and Shariatzadeh seemingly got serious fairly quickly into their relationship as they’re often spotted kissing in public. Shariatzadeh was born in Iran but was raised in Canada and is a Canadian citizen, working as a product manager for a tech company in Vancouver.