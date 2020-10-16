Share:

PML-N vice president Maryam Nawaz departed for Gujranwala, the venue for the Pakistan Democratic Movement rally, saying she was doing so "as a foot soldier” of ousted prime minister Nawaz Sharif.

“I embark on this mission as your foot soldier, Nawaz Sharif. I have dedicated myself to your struggle, your mission for Pakistan and its people,” Maryam tweeted as she left her Jati Umra residence in Lahore for Gujranwala’s Jinnah Stadium.

The recently-formed Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) has announced it will hold a series of protest rallies in major cities in the next couple of months to oust the “selected” government of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Maryam hoped that she returns “triumphant and victorious”. Before her departure, she also held a special prayer.

Speaking to supporters outside her residence, Maryam said that the Opposition were coming out on the streets today for the rights of 220 million people, and appealed to the people to join her caravan.

“Police and administration should not stand in our way. We are fighting not only for the people but also for your rights,” she said. She added that the police and administration have taken an oath to abide by the Constitution and law, “not to protect a fake ruler”.