LAHORE - PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif is likely to address Gujranwala rally scheduled for Friday (today). Sources claimed that the former prime minister will make some important disclosures as well as announcements.

Accepting Information Minister Shibli Faraz’s challenge of filling Jinnah Stadium, PML-N stalwarts claimed that the rally would attract huge number of people.

Senator Pervaiz Rashid told media that how long it will take for Shibli Faraz to resign after watching crowd-filled Jinnah Stadium.

Rana Sanaullah said the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) was allowed to hold a rally in Gujranwala only after it threatened to block the GT Road. He demanded the government to stop raids and arrests of workers. National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Chairman Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal wants to send the entire opposition to jail, he remarked.

Rana claimed that the Friday’s public meeting would prove referendum against the selected government. “There is no government in Pakistan; only an incompetent group has been imposed on the nation,” he added. All the parties have unanimously decided to send government packing and opposition does not fear ill tactics of the rulers, he asserted.

He further said that job of ‘rented’ spokespersons is only to criticize opposition while the price of flour has reached Rs 80/kg, sugar Rs110/kg and prices of medicines have increased six folds.

Rana also clarified that there is no place for ‘lotacracy’ in the party. He also said that leadership will take decision on right time regarding resignation from the assemblies.