LAHORE - Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar attended the mass marriage ceremony of 20 deserving couples and gave a dowry of up to Rs 2 lakh each and a gift of Holy Quran to each couple here on Thursday. Talking to the mediamen, Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar said that no doubt there was no greater service than the service of humanity. According to details, Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar on Thursday attended a mass marriage ceremony held at the residence of Chaudhry Wajid, Social worker and District Chairman of Sarwar Foundation (SF). He gave a dowry of up to Rs 2 lakh and a gift of the Holy Quran to each couple. Deserving couples started the new journey of life together.

On this occasion, their parents were overjoyed and gave blessings to the organizers.

Talking to the media on the occasion of the mass marriage ceremony, Punjab Governor said that Pakistan is facing many challenges including economic ones which the government led by Prime Minister Imran Khan has taken all necessary steps to address. We will fulfill our promises to the nation to get rid of the problems like inflation and unemployment, he added. He said that during the first phase of corona, thanks to Allah Almighty, Pakistan has been spared huge casualties but now corona is spreading once again, so it is the responsibility of everyone, including villagers and city dwellers to continue following the government SOPs for protection from coronavirus, otherwise, the situation regarding corona may get out of control. That is why we are also asking the opposition parties to take into account the dangers of corona and to ensure that the people are protected from corona. He said that the Corona Heroes Wall for Corona Heroes is being completed at the Governor’s House and will be formally inaugurated by the President on October 27. Governor Punjab said that the initiative of social activist Chaudhry Wajid for mass marriages in this difficult time is highly commendable.

All philanthropists should be at the forefront of this noble cause. There is no other example in the world of the way philanthropists have worked for providing relief to the distressed families in Pakistan, he added.