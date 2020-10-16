Share:

ISLAMABAD - Information Minister Senator Shibli Faraz said yesterday the government has allowed the opposition parties to hold the public gathering in Gujranwala.

In a short video message, he challenged the opposition parties to fill the Jinnah Stadium in Gujranwala, the venue of the gathering.

He said they should refrain from holding the gathering on roads as it will cause inconvenience to the public. He said the Standard Operating Procedures should also be followed at the place of public meeting.

The minister said that the opposition have got united to save the plundered amount, however, the government will not come under any pressure through such tactics of the opposition.