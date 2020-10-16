Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Supreme Court (SC) on Thursday rejected the bail pleas of two accused in attack on Wa­ter and Power Development Authority (WAPDA) employees case. A two-member bench of the apex court, comprising Jus­tice Sardar Tariq Masood and Justice Sayyed Mazahar Ali Ak­bar Naqvi, heard the case.

The accused were allegedly in­volved in attacking WAPDA em­ployees in Bahawalnagar.

The counsel for the accused said WAPDA employees arrived with weapons which caused a quarrel. The state counsel said the accused were not appearing in the lower courts.

Mohammad Afzal and Moham­mad Pervez had filed a petition for pre-arrest bail.