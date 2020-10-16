ISLAMABAD - The Supreme Court (SC) on Thursday rejected the bail pleas of two accused in attack on Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA) employees case. A two-member bench of the apex court, comprising Justice Sardar Tariq Masood and Justice Sayyed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi, heard the case.
The accused were allegedly involved in attacking WAPDA employees in Bahawalnagar.
The counsel for the accused said WAPDA employees arrived with weapons which caused a quarrel. The state counsel said the accused were not appearing in the lower courts.
Mohammad Afzal and Mohammad Pervez had filed a petition for pre-arrest bail.