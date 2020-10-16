Share:

KARACHI - The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Thursday extended interim bail of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) senior leader Manzoor Wasan till November 12, in the assets case. The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has failed in filing reference against the PPP stalwart despite the passage of two years.

The NAB prosecutor in his arguments before the SHC bench hearing the case stated that inquiry against Manzoor Wasan had been completed and was sent to the NAB headquarters but few issues were raised by the anti-graft body.

Barrister Zameer Ahmed said that the NAB had failed to collect evidence against his client. The court while summoning details of the so far progress made into the investigation against Manzoor Wasan, extended his interim bail till November 12.

The SHC has also sought details of Wasan’s bank accounts and details of properties.