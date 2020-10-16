Share:

ISLAMABAD - Federal Minister for Planning and Development, Asad Umar, said yesterday that it’s time to take Covid-19 SOPs seriously again. In a tweet, he said that time for all of us to take Covid SOPs seriously again otherwise the government may have to take restrictive actions which have negative effects on people’s livelihoods. “Covid positivity is extremely high in Muzaffarabad, remains high in Karachi, rising in Lahore & Islamabad. Time for all of us to take Covid SOPs seriously again, otherwise, unfortunately we may have to take restrictive actions,” he said. In another tweet, he said, “National positivity of Covid cases was 2.37 fpercent yesterday [Wednesday]. This is the highest positivity in more than 50 days. Last time, this level was seen on August 23. First 4 days of this week, Covid deaths average is 11 per day...highest since week of Aug 10th. Unmistakable signs of rise of corona,” he said in the tweet. The minister has continuously been warning about taking Covid-19 SOPs seriously.

Mini smart lockdowns had been re-imposed in Karachi, Islamabad and Azad Kashmir, and other parts of the country as the authorities across the country have been directed to ensure steps to contain the virus. Meanwhile, the country has reported 756 fresh Covid-19 cases and 13 deaths during the last 24 hours.