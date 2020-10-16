Share:

ATTOCK - White Cane Safety Day was marked in Attock on Thursday to highlight achievements of visually-impaired people and remind people how white cane can play an important role in helping these persons with independence. To mark the day, a seminar and walk was organised by Hussain International Trust for disable persons with collaboration of district administration. A large number of people belonging to different walks of life attended the programme and participated in the walk to express their pleasure and vowed to resolve the issues of disabled people on priority.

On the occasion, while addressing the seminar, the speakers said that the day reminded of the rights of the visually-impaired people and responsibilities towards their look after.