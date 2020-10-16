Share:

ISLAMABAD - Former president Asif Ali Zardari has strongly condemned the arrest of workers of Pakistan People’s Party and the Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz). In a statement Zardari said that arrests of political workers are violation of democratic norms and the constitution. He said that this puppet government cannot be saved by these kind of heavy handedness.

He demanded immediate release of all political workers. Meanwhile, Asif Ali Zardari has expressed deep grief over the martyrdom of six soldiers in North Waziristan. Zardari said that the entire nation salutes the valiant son of the soil who offered the supreme sacrifice in the line of duty. He said that terrorists were the enemy of the nation and were still conspiring against country. “We will have to defeat the mindset which challenges the writ of the state,” he added. He said that these terrorists could have been wiped out if the National Action Plan was fully implemented, he added. Asif Ali Zardari and PPP Chairman also expressed their profound grief and sorrow over the demise of PPP leader and devoted worker of the party Rashid Rabbani who passed away in a hospital in Karachi. Rashid Rabbani was admitted in the hospital for the last few days and was on ventilator.