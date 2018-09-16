Share:

PESHAWAR - Three persons including a lawyer and a waiter were seriously injured when a person opened firing on his rival in Peshawar Judicial Complex on Saturday.

Police sources said that the incident occurred when a person Lal Sher came to bar room to consult his lawyer. In the meantime, his rival Saeedullah suddenly opened firing on them resulting in injuring Lal Sher, his lawyer Yousaf Riaz and waiter Tariq.

Police arrested the accused person on the spot along with his pistol. All the injured were shifted to hospital, where condition of Lal Sher was stated critical. Police registered FIR against the accused, Saeedullah son of Israrullah resident of Chamkani Yaseenabad.

The accused said that his family had old enmity with Lal Sher. Police registered FIR and started investigation.

Minister seeks report

APP adds: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Law Sultan Muhammad Khan Friday taking notice of the firing in Judicial Complex has sought a report of the incident.

Expressing regret over the firing, he said that it is a matter of concern for the law enforcers. He said that perpetrators of the incident would be dealt with iron hands and exemplary punishment would be given to them.

The minister said that necessary steps would be taken for the security of courts and bar rooms. He urged the lawyers community to remain peaceful and said that the injured would be provided all the needed medical facilities.