MULTAN-The committee set up by the Multan Commissioner has pointed out missing facilities and shortage of medicines at the state-run hospitals in Multan Division.

The establishment of clinics at all town hospitals and appointment of additional consultants as well as surgeons has been recommended by committee set up to review healthcare in Multan.

The three-member committee presented its review report to the Commissioner Multan division Nadem Irshad on Saturday, further recommending supply of medicines to the hospitals and allocation of more funds for healthcare.

The Commissioner, after reviewing the report, has issued direction to the concerned authorities to make up shortage of all facilities forthwith. He further asked health officials to take immediate steps to give people easy access to the healthcare facilities. He said that the medical superintendents would be given powers to purchase medicines locally while referral system would be introduced at Cardiology and Civil Hospitals. He said that a proposal regarding granting permission to the consultants to do consultancy practice at one ward of Nishtar Hospital was also under consideration. He directed the advisory committee to provide technical assistance for preparation of PC-1 of Nishtar Hospital-11 project.

The Commissioner directed the Director Food Authority Multan region to get samples of water and other edible items from canteens of all hospitals of Multan and get them examined. He warned that no one would be allowed to play with the lives of people.

The Punjab Rangers held a medical camp at far-off Sialkot border village Kukar-Bajwat (in Bajwat Sector) along the Sialkot Working Boundary.

The senior officials of Punjab Rangers inaugurated the medical camp. He pledged to provide better health cover for the people living in Sialkot border villages. The doctors checked the male and female patients from Sialkot border villages and provided them free medication. The local people have highly hailed the Punjab Rangers’ efforts for providing free medical health facilities to them at local level as well.

As many as 2055 male and female candidates will appear in the medical college entry test to be held at Sialkot on September 23, 2018. Two centres have been established at Govt. Comprehensive High School Sialkot for 547 male candidates and Govt. Pilot Higher Secondary School Sialkot for 1508 female candidates to take these medical entry tests there, the DC added.

In Pasrur, Qadiyaani charted accountant Hamza Tariq embraced Islam at the hands of local religious cleric Allama Irfan Mehmood, during a special ceremony. Police have arrested three accused drivers Nasir, Arshad and Khalid for using substandard gas cylinders in their public transport vehicles. Police have sent the accused behind bars.

Two youths were kidnapped by unknown accused in separate incidents in Daska tehsil here today. In village Bambaanwala-Daska, some unknown accused kidnapped local landlord Anwar Javaid’s son Muhammad Boota (22) from near his house. In village Motra-Daska, some armed accused forcibly kidnapped a youth Ali Hassan (18) from near his house. Police have registered separate cases with no clue or arrest, in this regard.