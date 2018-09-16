Share:

Karachi - Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Saturday continued meetings with the incumbent and former ministers in Sindh to have an idea of the progress made by various ministries and issues faced by different constituencies in the province.

At a meeting with three Sindh ministers -- Minister for Works and Services Nasir Hussain Shah, Minister for Excise Mukesh Kumar Chawla and Minister for Energy Imtiaz Ahmed Shaikh -- the PPP chairman was briefed about development work and other activities carried out by their departments.

Speaking on the occasion, Bilawal said that they had to serve the masses in Sindh province and a strategy should be developed for provision of better facilities to people of the province. “More steps are needed to eradicate poverty from the province,” he said.

After being briefed about the energy projects planned and run by the provincial government, the PPP chairman said that with sustained efforts, the Sindh province would be able to supply electricity to other parts of the country in future.

It is pertinent to mention here that Bilawal Bhutto Zardari had promised during his election campaign and visits to different parts of Sindh province that he would personally monitor activities of the provincial government and lawmakers and ensure that the masses in the province are served to their best.

The PPP chairman also met Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah, Minister for Local Bodies Saeed Ghani and other members of the provincial cabinet in last couple of days and was briefed about government plans for development work in the province. Meanwhile, former provincial minister and MPA Fayyaz Ahmed Butt called on Bilawal Bhutto Zardari at Bilawal House and briefed the party chairman about the development schemes in his constituency.

Former provincial minister and MPA Jam Khan Shoro also called on the PPP chairman and briefed him about the political situation and development schemes in his constituency.