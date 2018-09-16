Share:

PHC seals 97 quackery outlets

The Punjab Healthcare Commission has sealed 97 businesses of quacks in different cities during the week. As per details, the PHC teams had taken action against quacks in six cities, including Lahore, along with the police and district authorities. The teams had visited 553 treatment centres, and closed down 97outlets where quacks were found to be working. As per the data, 255 quacks had quit quackery to start other businesses. In Vehari 24 centres, Sheikhupura 22, Kasur 21, Lahore 11, Rawalpindi 10, and nine were sealed in Attock. –Staff Reporter

TV channel technician poisoned

A technician of a private TV channel was poisoned in the provincial capital, police said on Saturday. The City News Network (Pvt) Ltd technician Abdul Saboor left the home on 6pm but did not return. Unidentified culprits poisoned him and fled leaving him in critically condition. The family during search found him in critical condition and rushed him to hospital but he could not survive. The body was handed over to family after postmortem and the police after registering a case against unknown culprits have started an investigation.–INP

NH&MP tree plantation campaign

National Highways and Motorway Police (NH&MP) DIG/Commandant Mehboob Aslam launched tree plantation campaign "Plant for Pakistan" by planting a sapling at the lawn of NH&MP Training College Sheikhupura. The NH&MP launched the campaign as part of Prime Minister Imran Khan's vision in maintaining environmental health and overcoming pollution. During the campaign, about 2500 saplings were planted in training college at same time by the officers/officials of NH&MP, whereas the NH&MP has set a target of planting 100,000 trees across the country with an aim to bring about a green revolution. Addressing on the occasion, DIG Mehboob Aslam said that NH&MP would effectively participate in ensuring healthy environment and social activities for betterment of country as well as to make Pakistan more beautiful in future. He said that the purpose of the campaign was to motivate people to plant more and more saplings as trees play an important role in keeping the environment clean and helps make economic gains. "It is our collective responsibility to take an active part in this campaign by planting the maximum number of trees", the DIG said.–APP