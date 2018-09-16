Share:

LAHORE - A 1,000-page audit report on losses of billions of rupees to the Pakistan Railways was presented on Saturday to Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar, who immediately remarked the matter should be taken up by the National Accountability Bureau.

Heading a two-judge bench, the CJP took up a number of cases at the Lahore Registry and passed appropriate orders on them.

The CJP immediately summoned former railways minister Khwaja Saad Rafiq, who appeared within no time.

The court asked the former minister if he had seen the report about losses by the railways. On this, Saad claimed that he had enabled the railways to stand on its own feet. “I have not come here to be insulted.”

The CJP told him that he was not insulted. Then, he said, perhaps the former minister had come to court in an angry mood.

Under the code of conduct, the judges were not supposed to insult anyone, said a tense Saad, annoyance manifest from his countenance.

Answer just what you are being asked, said the CJP.

“I am not being given justice,” replied the former minister. He further said that he could not immediately reply to the 1,000-page report as he was not an accounts officer.

Has the report accused me of committing corruption, asked the former minister.

Leave your arrogance back home while appearing before the court, said the CJP, advising the former minister to review his attitude and reply only to what he was being asked. The court said it appeared he had come to court only to show his disrespect.

“I can’t even imagine to be disrespectful,” replied Saad.

The former minister said since he was contesting a by-election (NA-131) he needed a month’s time to reply to the 1000-page report. The court granted the request.

APP adds: The CJP Mian Saqib Nisar on Saturday ordered immediate arrest of DIG police Junaid Arshad, presently posted at Gilgit-Baltistan.

The CJP also ordered for putting his name on the ECL. The chief justice passed the orders on an application filed by the former wife of the DIG, Ayesha Subhan.

The applicant stated that DIG Arshad had posted his photographs on the social media with the intent to defame her. She submitted that the trial court had rejected Junaid Arshad's bail, but he had not been taken into custody yet. The chief justice expressed his displeasure and observed that whether the police officers consider themselves above the law. The chief justice ordered immediate arrest of the DIG and sought a report by Sept 16.