LAHORE - Jamaat-e-Islami chief Sirajul Haq has said that millions of people will shut down Islamabad if the government betrays people of Kashmir.

According to a party press release issued here on Sunday, Siraj said while addressing the Kashmir Awami March in Quetta that rulers would find no place to hide if they tried to damage the Kashmir cause.

Shouting anti-India slogans and holding placards and banners, a large number of people from all walks of life took part in the event. “Kashmir is unresolved agenda of the realization of Pakistan. Thousands of people have rendered sacrifices for the liberation of Kashmir from Indian yoke during last seven decades but unfortunately rulers never showed any commitment to the cause,” said Senator Siraj.

Warning the government against Indian future designs on Kashmir, the JI chief said it had become obvious that Modi government wanted to bring demographic changes in the held area with their ultimate goal to attack the AJK. So, he added, there was an urgent need that government took decisive steps to thwart the enemy’s plans. The humanitarian crisis in the occupied area was also reminding the Pakistani government its duty to fulfill its duty and extend practical support to the besieged people. At all, he added, Kashmir was a jugular vein of Pakistan.

He said the curfew entered 43rd day in IHK but the world was acting as silent spectator and no one was asking India to stop genocide in the valley.

He said the prime minister instead of going alone should have invited the national leadership for Muzaffarabad rally to send a clear message to India that nation was standing united to support the Kashmiri people.

Siraj said the government was failed to bring improvement in any sector in more than year. He added the economy was in crisis and there were no employment opportunities for the millions of youth. The JI leader said inflation was all time high and people were showing desperation over the government performance. He said the Transparency International also warned against the increase in corruption. Therefore, he said, the government must show seriousness to cope with the challenges to the economy and ideology of the country.

He said JI would keep raising the voice for the people of Balochistan at every forum. He said the JI would hold Save Kashmir Marches in Sargodha, Muzaffarabad and Lahore on Sept 20, Sept 27 and Oct 6 respectively.