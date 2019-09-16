Share:

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Imran Khan will launch this month the Youth Entrepreneurship Scheme to encourage entrepreneurship culture in the country. The beneficiaries of this scheme would be provided proper training along with subsidized loans to make them successful and thriving businessmen. It would help to create maximum number of jobs through entrepreneurship development. The Youth Entrepreneurship Scheme is part of Kamyab Jawan Programme. The Kamyab Jawan Programme includes different projects relating to education, skill training, entrepreneurship and civic engagement. Under the six flagship initiatives under the Kamyab Jawan programme, the ‘Youth Entrepreneurship Scheme’ will provide subsidised business loans to young aspiring entrepreneurs for the promotion of SME sector. The ‘Skill for All Programme’ will impart technical and vocational training to 150,000 youth, both in conventional and high-end technological trades. The ‘Startup Pakistan Programme’ will train potential young entrepreneurs to help them conceive, incubate, and mature their business plans through access to digital incubation platforms. The ‘Green Youth Movement’ will provide small grants to Pakistani youth to bring economic innovative solutions to tackle environmental and climate crises. The ‘Internship Programme’ will be for undergraduate and postgraduate students to facilitate them in active participation in the private sector. The ‘Jawan Markaz’, a one-stop solution for youth-related issues at the grassroots level, will not only provide access to sports and other youth engagement activities but also provide them with career counselling, mentoring and access to a host of digital services.