MIRPURKHAS - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Sindh chapter president Haleem Adil Sheikh has said that poor people in Sindh are even deprived of ambulance service to carry dead bodies, while the corrupt rulers are enjoying on taxpayers’ money.

He was talking to the heirs of deceased Keval and Ramesh Bheel at Village Hameer Daris near Mirpurkhas, who had died in a road accident while carrying a dead body on a motorcycle due to non-availability of ambulance.

According to details, Haleem Adil Sheikh accompanied by MPA Dua Bhutto, Hunaid Lakhani, Khawand Bux Jaejo, Imran Qureshi, Ameenullah Moosakhel, Jahansher Junejo, Aftab Qureshi and others visited village Hameer Daris and offered condolence with the heirs of ambulance tragedy victims. Haleem Adil gave some three cheques of total Rs 180,000 to the heirs of the deceased above two real brothers. Hunaid Lakhani also gave three cheques of total Rs 150,000 to the heirs.

Khaimoon Bheel, the father of deceased Keval told Haleem Adil that their child Mohan was sick and admitted in Civil Hospital Mirpurkhas, where he died after four days due to lack of proper medical care.

He said they asked from the hospital administration to give them ambulance to shift the dead body to their village but they refused and demanded Rs 2,000. They said they had no money so they carried the dead body and walked for three kilometers. Later, one Cheetan Bheel offered them pillion ride on his bike. When these three riders were carrying the dead body their bike collided with a vehicle near Mirpurkhas and Ramesh and Keval died on the spot.

He said later the three dead bodies were again brought to the Civil Hospital Mirpurkhas and the administrator gave them ambulance after getting Rs 5,000 from them. He said injured Cheetan is still hospitalised. He said no one assisted us, because in Sindh no one cares about the poor. He demanded justice.

Later, they reached Town Police Station and asked the police for registration of the case against the inefficient officers of Civil Hospital Mirpurkhas. A case under section 319 was lodged with town police on the complaint of Khemo Bheel, father of the above two deceased real brothers against the civil surgeon of the civil hospital Mirpurkhas Dr Aslam Ansari, Medical Superintendent Dr Khalil Memon, RMO Dr Adil and unknown ambulance driver. However no arrest was made till filing of the news. Meanwhile, talking to media persons at Malak House on Sunday, Haleem Adil Shaikh held Provincial Health Minister Azra Pechuho and civil surgeon of civil hospital Mirpurkhas responsible for the deaths.

He said that provincial health minister should also resign and get rid of the poor masses.

He blamed that Sindh government was getting more than budget on the name of NFC award for ‘corruption’ and Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and other PPP leaders wanted the alleged resources of Sindh budget for their luxury life instead of providing required budget to all the government hospitals to ensure basic health facilities to the masses.