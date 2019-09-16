Share:

LAHORE - The Rafum Punjab Junior Championship 2019 will roll into action at Punjab Tennis Academy, Bagh-e-Jinnah from September 16 to 19. The players from across the Punjab will be seen in action in boys U-16, boys U-16 doubles, boys U-14, boys/girls U-12, boys/girls U-12 doubles, boys/girls U-10, boys/girls U-8 and boys/girls U-6 categories. Tournament Director Rashid Malik, who is a former Pakistan No 1 Davis Cupper, said: “The season has started and the Punjab Lawn Tennis Association (PLTA) has been working very hard to make this game popular all across the province at grassroots level. That is why many players are participating in the championship. I would like to thank Borjan CEO Zahid Hussain for taking keen interest in tennis and promoting this healthy game.”