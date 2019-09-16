Share:

Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi has urged United States President Donald Trump and United Nations Security Council (UNSC) to play their constructive and active role in resolution of the longstanding dispute of Kashmir.

“We have been asking for a mediator as bilateral talks have been stuck and not proceeding,” Mr Qureshi stated, adding that UNSC and US President Trump could play their role in this regard.

The foreign minister asserted that the US has great influence on India and it could ask New Delhi to resolve the Kashmir issue.

While responding to a question, he said there were no chances of any dialogue with India in view of the illegal steps taken by the New Delhi regime on August 5, revoking special autonomy of occupied Kashmir.

“Prime Minister Imran Khan will address the UN General Assembly session on September 27 to highlight the plight of Kashmiris,” he added.

Meanwhile, addressing a public gathering in connection with Kashmir solidarity in Multan, Mr Qureshi stated Pakistan would continue to support the Kashmiris in their just struggle for right to self-determination.

He said Pakistan has raised the Kashmir issue at all international forums.