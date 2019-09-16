Share:

LAHORE - Swvl, the Dubai-headquartered bus-hailing pioneer, is expanding its service to Islamabad and Rawalpindi. This news has come just weeks after the company launched in Lahore. Swvl will be the first of its kind, bus-hailing app to launch in Islamabad and Rawalpindi. The launch is scheduled for Tuesday, 17th September. Swvl will be offering the following initial routes in Islamabad and Rawalpindi, and will be adding many more new routes soon: Dha phase 2 - Islamabad Expressway- Blue Area - Jinnah Super· Bahria Town phase 4 - Islamabad Expressway- Blue Area - Jinnah Super. Wah cantt- Golra mor - Aabpara Market.