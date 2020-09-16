Share:

ISLAMABAD - British Airways yesterday announced it will begin flying direct from Lahore, Pakistan to London Heathrow four days a week, commencing on October 14, 2020.

“Tickets are on sale now. The ‘City of Gardens’, Lahore is known for its rich culture and will be the second city in Pakistan that British Airways will connect to London, US and Canada. The airline already flies every single day from Islamabad, connecting friends and family as well as business contacts,” the British High Commission said in a statement.

It added: “Flights will be operated by a Boeing 787-8 departing from Heathrow Terminal 5, landing into Lahore’s International Airport.”

In his comments, British High Commissioner Christian Turner said the first ever British Airways flights to Lahore was a sign of confidence in Pakistan, and the deepening ties between “our two countries. I hope it will open up even more opportunities for business links, people-to-people ties and tourism.”

Moran Birger, Head of Sales for The Middle East and Asia Pacific, said: “We are delighted to start direct flights four times a week from Lahore to London offering convenient travel options for customers flying for leisure or business.”

Birger added: “Our new services from Lahore will connect two of Pakistan’s biggest cities with London, and offer seamless transfer options to Manchester, the United States and Canada.