LAHORE - Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar has approved the models of civil secretariats in Bahawalpur and Multan and stated that both the buildings will be built on modern designs.

The models have been designed by the Infrastructure Development Authority of the Punjab.

Every promise made with the people of Southern Punjab will be fulfilled, he added. The PTI government does not believe in hollow slogans and the foundation stones of both the projects will be laid soon.

He added that a new era of development has started under the leadership of PM Imran Khan.

The past governments always hoodwinked the Southern Punjab people through promises and it was badly ignored in the previous tenure. The funds of Southern Punjab were spent on selected districts but the incumbent government is giving the people of Southern Punjab their rights and their funds will only be spent there, added the CM.