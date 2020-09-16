Share:

ISLAMABAD - Capital Development Authority (CDA) has opened bids for expansion and improvement of Kurang Road, Margalla Town Phase-I & II. The bidding process was participated by 11 firms. NIT of the project was Rs80.04 million. Due to healthy competition and transparency in the process the lowest bid amounting to Rs48.04 million which is 39% below the estimated cost.

A 2.6 kilometers long Kurang Road between Margalla Town phase-I & II will be improved and expanded under this project. Concerned formation has been directed to complete the all codal formalities so that work on the project can be initiated at the earliest.

Kurang Road was in a dilapidated condition since last many years due to which residents of Margalla Town and other commuters had to face the difficulties.

In order to resolve this longstanding issue of the locality, the CDA management after completing codal formalities prepared a project which was approved by CDA-DWP earlier this year.

Under this project, in addition to widening and improvement of the road, electrical, mechanical and soft landscaping on the Kurang Road will be carried out.

Moreover, three culverts will also be constructed on this road. Instructions have been issued that the project be completed within 06 months.