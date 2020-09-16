Share:

Taking notice of the case of harassment of a girl on social media, Punjab Information Minister Fayyaz-ul-Hassan Chauhan called on

CCPO Lahore Omar Sheikh and the victim's father on the instructions of Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar.

He said that a vagrant and uncouth boy had been threatening to rape and kill the girl for a long time. CCPO Omar Sheikh assured girl's father of a fresh FIR and investigation into the matter. He further said that the Punjab Chief Minister had also instructed CCPO office to provide security to the victim's family.

Fayyaz-ul-Hassan Chauhan said that the lives of modest people have become unbearable due to such vile characters and occupation groups.

He said, Buzdar government will not allow any bully to look down on anyone's life, respect and property. Justice will be provided to the victim's family in any case, he added.