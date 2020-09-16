Share:

RAWALPINDI - Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Tuesday said that no threat can deter resolve of a nation which is united, resilient and honours its heroes.

The COAS made these remarks during his visit to the family of Lieutenant Nasir Hussain Khalid Slehria Shaheed at Rawalpindi, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement.

COAS prayed for the departed soul and offered fateha, the statement added. COAS also acknowledged resolve of martyr’s family and paid tribute to the braved officer for laying life in the line of duty while defending the motherland, it added.

Earlier this month, Lieutenant Nasir Hussain along with two other soldiers had embraced martyrdom while three others sustained injuries when an improvised explosive device (IED) went off near a security forces vehicle in North Waziristan district of erstwhile Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA).