LAHORE - PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zaradri has said that there was no choice but to make collective efforts to get rid of the present government.

Talking to PPP Punjab President Qamar Zaman Kaira on Tuesday, he stressed the need for raising issues of public importance. Bilawal said that efforts should be made for the success of the All Parties Conference sheduled to held in Islamabad this week. The PPP Chairman left for Islamabad after a brief stay in Lahore.

Commissioner for removal of encroachments

Commissioner Hazara Division, Riaz Khan Mehsud Tuesday informed about illegal structures erected in Manshera, Naran and on banks of river Kunhar. Directors of Galyat and Kaghan Development Authorities informed Commissioner that 573 encroachments are present on Manshera, Naran and Jalkhad while the number of encroachments on river Kunhar is 273.

Commissioner was also briefed about the points identified for disposal of wastes and the 2020-21 snow removal plan.

Speaking on the occasion, commissioner directed to enhance recreational facilities for tourists.

He also directed concerned authorities to serve notices and take steps for removing encroachments adding all the needed assistance and help would be provided to them in this connection.