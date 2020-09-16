Share:

peshawar - To facilitate students, parents and public at large a Control Room is being established in BISE Peshawar during SSC/HSSC Special Examination 2020.

The Control Room will facilitate all concerned from 08.00am to 06.00pm daily during examination.

The examination centers established by the Board of Intermediate & Secondary Education Peshawar for SSC/HSSC (Special Examination) 2020 are Lady Grifth Government Girls Higher Secondary School Peshawar Oriental, Government Shaheed Hasnain Sharif HSS No.1 Peshawar City Oriental for boys, Government Shaheed Usama Tahir Awan High School Nanak Pura Peshawar for boys, Central Jail Peshawar Oriental for boys, Government Shaheed Hussain Centennial Model High School, No. 4 Peshawar Cantt Oriental for boys, Government High School Badaber Peshawar (Combine), Government Shaheed Muhammad Daud High School Mathra Peshawar for boys, University Public School Peshawar (Combine), Government Shaheed Abdul Azam Afridi Higher Secondary School NO. 01 Jamrud (Combine), Government High School Garhi Hameed Gul Charsadda Oriental (Combine), Government High School Hari Chand Charsadda for boys, Government High School No. 1 Tangi Charsadda, (Combine), Government Shaheed Saif Ullah Durrani Higher Secondary School Shabqadar Fort Charsadda Oriental (Combine), Government High School Ghallani Mohmand (Combine) , Government Centennial Model High School Chitral Oriental (Combine) and Government High School Booni Chitral (Combine).

The examination will commence from 22.9.2020 and continue till 10.10.2020.