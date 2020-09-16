Share:

ISLAMABAD - The federal government has decided to maintain the petroleum prices unchanged for next fifteen days.

According to Finance Ministry, the current prices will remain same till 30th of this month. Interestingly while announcing petroleum prices for the month of September the government through a notification on 31st August 2020 had said that “there will be no change in the prices of petroleum products for the month of September and petroleum prices of August would remain the same for the upcoming month. After this statement there was an impression that the government is unlikely to announce new decision regarding petroleum products prices. However, after 15 days the government has once again announced that they are going to keep the prices of petroleum products unchanged for the rest of September.